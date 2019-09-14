Impressed with 9/11 ceremony
I just wanted to take a moment to mention how impressed and moved I was by the 9/11 remembrance ceremony offered by members of the Greystone Preparatory School which was held on the grounds of Schreiner University at 0700 on Sept. 11. I joined with Greystone board members and a few Schreiner faculty members in the pre-dawn hours to observe this solemn occasion as presented by the Greystone students. For these young men and women to memorialize an event that occurred when they were mere toddlers speaks well of their leaders who realize the importance of preserving our American history, regardless of its political correctness. There are victims’ families who still mourn the loss of their friends and loved ones, as do many others who experienced the horrors of that day and the days to follow. God bless our young men and women who still love their country and appreciate their freedom enough to strive to defend it. May you be successful in achieving your goals of serving in the greatest military on earth. Thank you for a job well done.
Bonnie White, Kerrville
Keep business and politics apart
We stood behind you when they HATED YOU and said you were throwing mom and pop stores out of business. We stood behind you when they HATED YOU and said you were no longer using American-made products exclusively. We stood behind you when they HATED YOU for not letting your employees unionize. We stood behind you when they HATED YOU and said you were stealing from your employees, minutes at a time every day. We said with that many employees who were not consciously keeping track of every minute that it was an easy mistake to make rather than some conspiracy. We stood by you when they HATED YOU and were posting wicked websites about your customers, calling them Walmartians, etc.
And then you began listening to THEM. You vocally condemned OUR rights to protect and defend ourselves. You called for “gun control” and caved to THEM on what kind and how much ammunition you would carry and sell. You didn’t stand by US at all.
So, Bentonville, here’s our Sam’s Club card, and Kerrville Walmart, we made our last trip there Sept. 8. Know that they will ALWAYS HATE YOU until you become a major contributor to the liberal politicians and causes, and when you start calling for unnecessary and extreme gun control and environmental “do something” policies which are nothing but expensive and ineffective.
Steve and Martha Loomis, Kerrville
Gun violence calls for action
Special thanks to Kenneth Ruark for giving the facts about the 2nd Amendment. And to others who continue to support anyone and everyone to possess and use a gun, I provide the following statistics from the Friends Committee on National Legislation Washington Newsletter No. 792 (https://www.fcnl.org/documents/1061) Facts are facts you cannot deny.
1. 100 people are killed daily with guns in the US (8 are children) and many more injured.
2. Guns are the second leading cause of death for all children and teens; it is the first for Black children/teens.
3. On average 52 woman are shot to death each month by an intimate partner.
4. Up to 80% of firearms used in crimes are obtained without a background check.
5. More than 90% of Americans support background checks for all gun buyers.
6. We Americans are 25 times more likely to be killed by guns than people in other rich nations.
7. For more than 20 years Congress has prohibited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from researching the health impacts of gun violence. Research is non-political.
Is this the country we want? Do we want it to be “normalized” that our school-aged children must be trained on how to react to a mass shooter? It is time to get “woked” and do something to limit the access to guns in America.
Shirley M. Meckley
Error must be corrected
I am a staunch supporter of the 2nd Amendment, and I demand that The Kerrville Daily Times issue a retraction and an apology for erroneously crediting me with the Sept. 13 letter, “Gun violence calls for action.” This action by the KDT justifies a lawsuit, if not immediately corrected and made apology for, in a very visible and public way, like on the front page of your newspaper.
I am very disappointed in this newspaper, and am considering canceling my subscription, which is only a small way to show my disgust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.