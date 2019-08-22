...To Gary Priour, for his more than four decades ministering to the physical and spiritual needs of abused, neglected and abandoned children. Priour, who founded Hill Country Youth Ranch in Ingram, will step down from the position of executive director in January.
...To those responsible for bringing Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers to Kerrville. Residents clearly love their chicken, and the market will be well-served by yet another option and even more healthy competition, and more jobs are always welcome.
...To city of Kerrville leadership involved in resurrecting the Main Street Advisory Board. The seven-member board, which will serve in an advisory capacity to the mayor and city council and be responsible for downtown preservation and revitalization efforts, is open to new applicants, and we encourage people who own property or run businesses downtown to get involved.
...To city of Ingram leadership, for being able to maintain the same property tax rate going into the next budget year.
