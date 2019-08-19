Some states have passed “red flag” gun laws whereby police or family members can petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who they suspect may be a danger to others or to themselves. This month, California Senator Kamala Harris proposed a measure that would “empower federal courts to issue new “Domestic Terrorism Prevention Orders” that would “temporarily restrict a person’s access to guns if they exhibit clear evidence of dangerousness,” in the words of her proposal found at bit.ly/31LCRFN. Only certain individuals, such as law enforcement officers or family members, could petition the courts under her proposal, which singles out what she calls white nationalists and white supremacists.
We’ll be asking this question in our new online poll: Do you support giving the federal government new authority to deem individuals a danger to themselves or others and to temporarily seize their firearms? To vote yes or no, click here.
