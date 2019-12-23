Affordable housing for buyers, not renters
It is commendable that Kerrville, in our 2050 Plan, is dealing with the need for workforce housing. But it is hard to achieve given the costs of land and construction for builders to make reasonably priced housing and also make a reasonable profit. The builder hoping to construct single-family detached homes on smaller lots near Riverhill estimates the homes to be in the $200,000 price range. This could help retain some employees who suffer due to a housing shortage by offering such starter homes, but may still be out of reach for others. What is affordable for those others just getting started, and/or only in need of minimal space to call their own?
Admittedly, I’m not fully versed in Kerrville’s 2050 Plan and whether it involves cooperation with Kerr County, but I think we could benefit by building “starter” 1 and 2 bedroom townhomes. Maybe in the city, or maybe on nearby county land where hopefully land and construction costs are less and still be close to Kerrville. That may be where builders could afford to construct and younger workers could afford to buy.
But I believe a fear exists among established residents that small affordable housing equates to loss to the property value of nearby existing homes and to eventual deteriorated affordable housing due to irresponsible tenants with no pride of ownership. Hopefully if a requirement for personal ownership and not rentals of the units is enforceable, it could suppress such problems and promote a sense of community among the homeowners. Condominiums and cooperatives serve as examples of well maintained individual housing. This need exists not only for Kerrville and Kerr County, and even Fredericksburg workers willing to commute.
We do not want affordable workforce housing built, in the city or the county, so that rich investors can buy them up to rent out for significant profit and little or no necessary maintenance for long term upkeep. Kerrville needs affordable individual home ownership to be made available for our hard working fellow residents.
Eileen Block, Kerrville
Kerrville council is doing a good job, be wary of past
As someone who has closely followed local government activities for some time, and as someone who has not hesitated, on occasion, to provide comments critical of what he perceives to be immature, self-serving, and bullying conduct on the part of certain elected officials, I feel compelled to also comment when local officials conduct themselves in a mature, respectful, and thoughtful manner consistent with the important leadership positions they hold.
For the past seven months or so, I have been most encouraged to watch our current Kerrville city council conduct its business in a most professional manner. While the five members don’t always agree, they disagree without being disagreeable and consistently state their positions in a manner that is respectful of the other council members and the public. Perhaps more importantly, the history of bullying and micromanaging of our excellent city staff seems to no longer exist.
And so, I offer my sincere congratulations and appreciation to the current members of the Kerrville city council, and city staff for its continued outstanding service.
That having been said, as we roll deeper into the Christmas season and the beginning of the election season thereafter, it seems an appropriate time to caution all of us to be on the lookout for the re-emergence of ghosts of city councils past. I fear they are lurking out there eagerly anticipating returning the council to its pattern of micro-management and conduct disrespectful of anyone who happens to disagree with their opinions. Be on the lookout, as I fear their re-appearance will not simply be a bad dream!
James Ramsey, Kerrville
Grateful for the care he’s received at Peterson Regional
At the age of 84 I am a lucky man to be able to celebrate another Christmas in the Hill Country. I am now 11 years cancer free and reasonably healthy for a senior citizen thanks to Peterson Regional Medical Center, the ACC, and all my doctors, nurses, techs, and staff of the Kerrville medical community. Many thanks and I am looking forward to celebrating another Christmas in 2020.
Bill Furbush, Hunt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.