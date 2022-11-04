Chances are good that at some point your mother told you not to gossip. She likely pointed out that innocent people can be hurt by gossip, and people can start to believe things that are totally false.
The same is true with conspiracy theories. It may seem exciting at first, exploring the darker possibilities no matter how unlikely or absurd they sound. But conspiracy mongers are like gossips — they cause real damage and real people get hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.