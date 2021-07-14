Look out your windows, people: There is no foot traffic on the bridge, and y’all are willing to spend $3 million on a footpath, plus traffic light upgrades? The traffic light timing has been horrible for a long time already. I can’t imagine what it would be like with traffic limited to one lane during construction.
“It’s all in our plan for 2050.’ You’re kidding right? You can’t plan ahead like that. Look at this past year.
