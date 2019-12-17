Scientists believe human role in climate change
In a letter on Dec 13, Tom Moser argues that human produced CO2 is not the cause of climate change. In my opinion, the science of recent climate change is complicated and should be left to scientific experts. Moser cites multiple statistics, which I will leave to scientific experts and won’t address in this letter. I will comment on the two internet references that he gives, and will give some references of my own.
The first reference Mr. Moser gives is a video showing Peter Temple discussing climate change. Mr. Temple is a member of the World Cycles Institute (WCI), and has a B.A.A. degree in Radio and Television. The main claim of the WCI is that we’re heading for a complete financial meltdown due to the correlation between business and climate. Mr. Moser’s second reference is to an article by Dr. Jay Lehr, who is the science director of The Heartland Institute. The mission of this institute concerns free market solutions to social and economic problems. In my opinion, neither of these references invoke great confidence in their expertise on climate change. In the following, I cite some references that I think do invoke confidence.
Many well-respected scientific organizations believe that: global climate warming is occurring; that human activity is a significant contributor to this trend; and that it is a significant threat to society. Examples are the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Geophysical Union, the American Meteorological Society, the American Physical Society, and the Geological Society of America. A summary of statements from these organizations can be found at https://climate.nasa.gov/scientific-consensus. A list of nearly 200 worldwide scientific organizations that hold the position that climate change has been caused by human action can be found at http://www.opr.ca.gov/facts/list-of-scientific-organizations.html.
Jim Sandy, Kerrville
1,300 climate scientists can’t be wrong
So who are you going to believe? 1,300 scientists from around the world, or Tom Moser (letter of Dec. 13). Apparently Mr. Moser’s former employer, NASA, agrees with the 1300 climate scientists, whose report is prominently displayed on their website, https://climate.nasa.gov/causes.
To quote from that NASA site: “ ...a group of 1,300 independent scientific experts from countries all over the world under the auspices of the United Nations, concluded there’s a more than 95% probability that human activities over the past 50 years have warmed our planet. .... The panel also concluded there’s a better than 95% probability that human-produced greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide have caused much of the observed increase in Earth’s temperatures over the past 50 years.’’
So it may be Mr. Moser’s opinion that human-produced CO2 is not the cause of climate change, but it is certainly not a fact. Saying it is a fact does not make it a fact.
So who do I believe? I believe the 1300 scientists, endorsed by NASA (among many others) who say it is an almost certainty that it is human-produced CO2 that is the cause of climate change. Mr. Moser apparently stands with a very small group of climate change deniers, in spite of the overwhelming evidence and opinions of scientific experts to the contrary.
Ted Owen, Kerrville
Humans certainly contribute, not the sole cause
Humans are not causing the process called global climate change. They are contributing to the rate at which it is happening. Things that contribute to the global climate change process include the orbit of the Earth around the sun, Earth’s tilt on its axis, Earth’s spin on its axis, plate tectonics influencing the positions of the continents that influence ocean currents and heat exchange, solar energy and more. Greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide can clearly contribute to the warming process on Earth.
Each time there are major forest fires in California, Oregon, Washington or elsewhere, such as portions of the Amazon forest that are being burnt to create new farmland, the carbon in the plants is released into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide. If we look at the climate data for the past 1.4 million years, Earth has experienced four major glacial periods and five major interglacial periods where the Earth’s interglacial temperatures reached levels similar to today. Since 1910, the global mean temperature has been steadily increasing to where it is today. The interesting question is, to what degree have humans contributed to this rapid increase?
To understand the problem and the part humans play in it, one must clearly know what the question is before it can be intelligently answered and then solved. An important first step is for everyone to use the same language and concepts to define the problem and its potential solution.
Michael R. McGinnis, Kerrville
A lot of time and effort is being spent on assigning blame for any change in climate. I have yet to see any plan that can control our climate with myriad of variables that are barely understood. Mankind has historically survived climate changes by adaptation rather than blame assignment.
Over 80% of the worlds population are classified as living in “developing countries” they will use biofuels and fossil fuels just like the developed countries have to advance their development. The 20% can not afford to buy the 8o% with a direct path to green energy.
