I would like to compliment Roman Garcia for his win to the city council (on Saturday, May 1). It’s time Kerrville got some fresh ideas in governing Kerrville. The old, liberal views are not working.
And to Councilwoman Brenda Hughes: I tried to commend you for your win in this column, but my politics conflicted with those of the individual approving articles, so my letter did not get published. Well done to both Roman and Brenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.