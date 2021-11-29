On Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 25), (The Kerrville Daily Times) chose to publish B.J. McCord’s ill-informed, negative and insulting letter calling for the staff of Peterson Health to get rid of CEO Cory Edmonson, because he has said that the staff and others must be vaccinated due to the federal mandate.
In our COVID Leadership meetings, which have met since March 2020, as we have looked at the response of this county and city to COVID-19, Edmondson has made it clear he does not like the vaccination mandate. He is strong on personal freedom. His emails to his staff and comments to the press indicate his resistance to this mandate.
