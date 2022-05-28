I have had occasion recently to drive the back roads of the Hill Country, especially at dusk, when deer are most active. Invariably, someone tailgates me.
I don’t want to have to choose between hitting a deer or being rear-ended, nor do I want to be a sandwich between a buck and a Buick. I drive more slowly during these dangerous times, and some guy getting right on my rear bumper is not making me go any faster.
