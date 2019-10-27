Ingram resident: Sewer project has been disaster for family
I just need to put this out there because I am not the only one that has been done wrong in not just Kerrville but Ingram as well.
I have raised my family in this town and have been a taxpayer all these years as well.
The city of Ingram destroyed my home and several others when installing the forced sewer systems on us. It wouldn’t have been bad if only they had owned up to the wrongful things they did and fixed them back the way they were before. You build your driveways and yards up and it takes money to do that just to have it destroyed by the city. I can not afford to redo all that they destroyed. My husband is no longer here, he is deceased and I cannot afford it by myself and shouldn’t have to put my money out on something the city did not me. We were the first street done when they started all that sewer mess.
I also do not agree that if an deputy sheriff hits you and totals out your car and he was clearly at fault got Reprimanded for several days but they put it 50:50 to protect them and not pay for anything. This is the wrong way to serve and protect. It’s funny because the audio has me saying the total opposite of what he wrote in report ... how crooked is that.
I try my hardest to not hate or dislike, but this town has a way of pushing people to become that way. We all deserve to be treated right and respected.
Mary Damron, Ingram
Help available for readers struggling with property taxes
Wayne and Sharon’s dilemma, as described in their Oct. 23 letter, is easily resolved through a reverse mortgage; no need to sell their home or move out of their dream home.
A reverse mortgage can be a line of credit that pays their property tax each year with no out-of-pocket expense for them. They do not have to make a payment and the loan is not paid back until they sell or vacate the house. FHA guarantees the loan and they can never owe more than the value of the house. If they would like to explore their options, I can be reached at 830-285-0187.
John Locke, Kerrville HECM loan specialist
Consultants, workforce housing and common sense
Mr. Stephen Boynton’s concerns (KDT 10/15/2019) regarding paid consultants to assist with public initiatives are shared by many. That said, I offer these comments in support of the decision to hire Community Development Strategies to help spearhead the Workforce Housing initiative.
We are blessed with enthusiastic, sincere and capable elected officials and staff in city government but they are not expected to be experts in every area. We also have many talented persons in Kerr County with expertise in some aspects of residential development. All these folks have been, and will be’ a part of the solution to our current dilemma. We should understand, however, that the scope of our problem, and its solution, is much wider than any single issue. Issues of financing, location, permitting, codes, public acceptance, land acquisition, access to utilities, skilled labor and a myriad of other factors need to be addressed and addressed effectively. This is where professional expertise with direct experience and a track record of success makes sense.
While the amount of public money paid to the consultant firm is not insignificant, readers should consider the greater cost of inefficiency, delays, missteps, and ultimately, failure to achieve our goals for lack of specialized expertise that is available to us. We may not get a better opportunity to address this vital issue. Let’s not invite failure by shortchanging our planning or our execution. It is only common sense.
Wynn Kilgore, Kerrville
Opinion piece was smug
SMUG (definition); see KDT Opinion section, 10/22 column by Louis Amestoy.
