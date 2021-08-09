As I recall, Kinky Friedman called Kerrville citizens “Kerrvites,” and he always had a way with words. Kerrville has numerous things to be thankful for, but I would like to focus on health care.
Two of my close friends in Houston were instrumental in creating the largest health care system in the world, by a factor of four: Jack Trotter financially and Leo Linbeck, construction. That center has more than 100,000 medical doctors and workers and has considerable international visitors. However, when I visited, and could find a parking place, normally walking across an overpass to another building, at least one elevator and escalator, I always asked if I deserved a piece of cheese when arriving at the proper office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.