The paper continues to report people’s concerns about (American Rescue Plan Act) funds being tied to vaccine or mask mandates or other strings attached.
What the paper continues to fail to note is that there are zero strings attached other than how the money must be spent. It is easy: It is the paper’s responsibility to correct these lies and ease concern.
