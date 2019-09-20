Letter distorted liberal view
Last week readers were subjected to a hate-filled screed from a local conservative couple that exemplified what is wrong with the current GOP. Besides distorting many liberal positions, they used terms like WE (the good people) and THEM (the bad “socialists”). One thing we don’t need is further division in this country as we face some of the most serious problems in my lifetime.
Then yesterday we read another totally off-the-wall letter by a deranged-sounding Republican who wrote lie after lie.
These conservatives are filled with such anger and hatred that I’m surprised their heads don’t explode! Sadly, this division starts at the top with a corrupt, self-serving president who admits that he sexually assaults women, is proud of his adulterous relationships, cheats on his taxes, cheats contractors that worked for him, defrauded students at Trump University, lines his pockets at the expense of the rest of us and is determined to destroy the environment. Sorry, but he is a pitiful role model for young people and a disgrace to our wonderful nation.
These are actual facts, but they apparently seem minor to his supporters, many who claim to be Christians.
Kudos to Mr. Owen who had the courage to call out these lies!
Mary Lou Shelton, Kerrville
Republicans not known for sensible policies
I got a chuckle out of Allie Burton’s Sept. 6 letter.
Burton says there is “adequate info” that shows Republicans only want “a sensible and controlled immigration policy.” Huh?
Does Burton consider incarcerating families guilty of nothing other than asking for asylum — it’s not illegal to seek asylum, only to enter the U.S. without permission for other purposes — a sensible approach? Is separating children from their parents a controlled approach? Can we be proud that detainees are refused information on their children, spouses and other family members? That they are forced to appear in court without the protection of an attorney and are treated worse than our most violent criminals and yet their only crime was asking for a better way of life.
I am a Democrat and a liberal. I endorse a sensible immigration policy, one whereby people who have been in America for a period of years have a means to achieve citizenship. Most illegals work hard, pay taxes and are family-centric. Some have served in the military. The majority believe in God and most are Christians. We must work forward, not backward.
There are extremists on both sides, but Allie Burton is just what Burton proclaims to be “sick and tired of” : someone who is entrenched in a position and refuses any alternative.
Burton prays for Mr. Trump’s reelection. I do not consider Mr. Trump a competent president. I won’t elaborate on my reasons, as they seem to be apparent to those who value morals, justice, compassion and fair play. Most Americans embrace our allies and disdain our enemies, not publicly label them as “great people.”
I urge the Republicans to look in the mirror and ask themselves, “Is this the best we can do?”
Gwen Break, Kerrville
Amendment comes with catch
We’ve heard much of late regarding our national debt, and the dire consequences it poses, along with a fair degree of hullabaloo over the pending constitutional amendment which supposedly would limit governmental spending. There’s a catch that here that needs address, and it is that government can spend only that amount which Congress authorizes. Are we really so naïve as to think Congress will exercise any fiscal discipline where spending is concerned? I think not! What is needed is a constitutional amendment which has some teeth in it and imposes limitations upon and amount Congress can spend. I would propose the following as a constitutional amendment: The federal government of the United States shall not spend more in any single fiscal year than 10 percent of the average of the immediately preceding five years GDP (gross domestic product) except during periods of economic crisis which shall be defined as either a depression or severe inflation as determined by a two thirds majority vote of the entire membership of both houses of Congress so declaring and/or in time of war or imminent threat of war as so determined by a two-thirds majority vote so declaring by both houses of Congress.
For the very first time in man’s long history, a government would be confronted with the same financial and spending constraints that you and I as ordinary citizens face every single day of our lives. I have to add here that there seems to be a distant prompting for my letter, and wonder if it stems from one of my ancestors who was one of the authors of our Constitution...
Preston Weatherred, Kerrville
