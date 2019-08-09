The results, as of Friday, are in on a poll released on The Times’ website asking people to weigh in on public-employee raises.
We asked this question: Various local government entities are considering employee salary increases as they craft their 2019-20 budgets. What’s your opinion on how they should go about deciding on raises? Which of the following statements do you most agree with? Here’s a breakdown of support for each statement.
26.2% — They should give raises based on merit alone.
3% — They should give raises only if they are anticipating more revenue.
45.7% — They should take into account the increase in cost of living, and give raises to everyone.
14.6% — They should give raises only if employees are underpaid compared to similar agencies.
10.4% — They should give raises only to teachers, police officers, EMTs and firefighters.
THIS WEEK’S QUESTION
This week’s poll question, on whether high-capacity ammunition magazines should be banned, continues to receive responses online. It is at dailytimes.com, to the right of the page as you scroll down.
