Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Cloudy this morning, then windy with periods of showers this afternoon. Morning high of 66F with temps falling sharply to near 40. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with rain and freezing rain expected...becoming light overnight. Low near 25F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.