The Bible says, “Wine is a mocker, strong drink a brawler, and whoever is led astray by it is not wise,” Proverbs 20:1, and, “It is not for kings to drink wine, or else they will drink and forget what has been decreed, and will pervert the rights of all the afflicted,” Proverbs 31:4-5.
Libraries should ban all books that give references to alcoholic beverages, because they are sinful and especially tempting to young readers and elected government personnel.
