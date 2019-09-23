September 22-28, 2019, will mark the annual Adult Education and Family Literacy Week to remind us all that reading, writing and basic math remain an elusive target for 36 million adults nationwide, including over 5,000 in our community. Families & Literacy Inc. is part of a national network of organizations that work every day to end the adult literacy crisis.
According to ProLiteracy, the leading membership organization advancing the cause of adult literacy and basic education in the nation, more than 36 million adults in the U.S. lack the most basic literacy skills, and 15 percent of Americans without a diploma don’t have jobs. ProLiteracy provides more than 1,100 community-based literacy organizations, including Families & Literacy, with tools to help educate adult learners and help them meet the demands of today’s workforce.
About one in six adults is still not literate, and approximately 67.4 million school-aged children are not enrolled in school. Here at home, we know that Kerr County has at least 5,000 adults over the age of 25 without a high diploma. And, adding to those numbers, we are seeing more former home schooled teenagers seeking help with their literacy challenges. Literacy helps families be healthier and safer and provides people sustainable opportunities to support themselves through work, contributing ultimately to the economic growth of our region and our country.
“Low literacy costs the nation more than $200 billion each year in lost productivity, as well as an additional one to two billion (dollars) in health and safety issues,” said Kevin Morgan, president and CEO of ProLiteracy. “Every dollar spent on adult literacy and education provides returns to the country through higher employment, added tax revenues, reduced welfare payments, and less crime.”
Families & Literacy, Inc. is a 501© 3, non-profit organization serving more than 900 individuals each year. For additional information contact Mindy Wendele, executive director, Families & Literacy, Inc. at 830-896.8787 or visit our website, www.familiesandliteracy.org.
