I have read the recent letter to the editor from Robert Miller (published Jan. 8, in The Kerrville Daily Times), and the follow-up letter from Robert and Joyce Barton (published on Jan. 11) expressing concerns about whether the city of Kerrville has any values and priorities when it comes to economic development. In reading those comments, I can only assume that Mr. Miller and the Bartons are either brand new to Kerrville or else they have just begun to pay attention to the city’s activities.
I would suggest these folks look into the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in June 2018. This plan was the result of years of research involving, literally, hundreds of citizens who provided input and were directly involved in the production of the standards and goals expressed in this document.
