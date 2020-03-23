It’s time to take care and to support each other. Kerrville is better at this than anywhere else.
We are all reminded that the world can change quickly and in the recent days we have all witnessed unprecedented events surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. We have seen great fluctuations in the equity and commodity markets. We have seen travel bans and other legislative actions that are and will continue to have great impact to our business community and the community at large.
President Trump has declared a national emergency and Gov. Greg Abbott recently put into place measures to further limit public exposure and social interaction.
There remains a great deal of uncertainty regarding both the magnitude of the threat and the process of recovery. The volatility of the markets will likely continue and the net impact to our economy is still to be determined. These uncertainties are driving understandable concern in our community.
The good news is that we can all work together to lessen the impact and to hasten the recovery from the negative effects brought by the pandemic. We need to do what we do best in Kerrville ... we need to pull together and to support each other. In the face of an overwhelming tidal wave of bad news, hand wringing and rumor mongering we need to remind ourselves of who we are as a community. We are a community of faith and patriotism.
We need to focus on helping those in need and supporting those who are working hard to help us. By doing so, we will not only help alleviate the negative effects of the situation but we will also be able to distance ourselves from our own negative thoughts and anxiety.
Much has already been written about resisting the urge to over-purchase essential goods and the rules regarding social separation and personal hygiene have already been covered at length. Its obviously important that we adhere to these practices and behaviors but there are important things that we can do to help sustain and to support our local business community.
Let’s start by shopping local and by supporting our local businesses. The businesses in Kerr County have been working hard to modify their standard practices to be compliant with the newly emerging guidelines while being supportive to the needs of their customers. Restaurants are offering take out and delivery services. Likewise, for stores and retail locations. Lets all support these efforts through our patronage.
Many folks who work in the services industry rely heavily on tips. Restaurants are using waitstaff to assemble carry outs and to do home delivery. Let’s all be generous when we are served by these fine professionals. Let’s show our gratitude by thanking our grocery clerks, first responders, medical professionals and all those who are working hard for us. Let’s choose to support rather than to complain. In short, lets be the community that we are and that we have always been.
The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce is fully engaged and will continue to work diligently to support the community. We are carefully monitoring the roll out of emergency support programs from the government and will continue to communicate on a regular basis on the availability of funds and the processes required of local businesses to receive them. We are plugged into the city leadership and with Peterson Health to work as a team that will focus on minimizing the negative impacts of this unfolding set of challenges.
There is no where else that I would rather be during a time of challenge than right here in Kerrville. We are a strong community and by working together we will get through these challenging times… in fact, I believe that we will be better for having worked through them together.
