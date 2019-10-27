Tuberculosis is a savage disease that claims hundreds of thousand of lives worldwide each year. The dreaded disease is caused by a bacterium that most often causes a deterioration of the lungs. It is a communicable disease that can be prevented and can be treated.
In the early part of the 20th century, it was common to isolate infected patients in sanitariums. Two government owned hospitals in Kerrville originated as tuberculosis sanitariums — one is now the VA Medical Center and the other is the Kerrville State Hospital.
A plaque on an exterior wall of the Kerrville VA facility notes the origins of the facility. It dates back to 1919 and is now at its 100th anniversary. But it will probably go without much notice.
In 1919, the Benevolent War Risk Society of Texas began a project to build a hospital in Kerrville for the treatment of World War I veterans. In 1920, the Schreiner family donated 748 acres of land along the Guadalupe River to the society and construction of a hospital soon began. But lack of funding quickly caused a halt in construction.
The American Legion Department of Texas purchased the land for one dollar and continued raising funds. At this time, the general area around the hospital became known as Legion. After a few months, the American Legion donated the partially completed hospital to the State of Texas.
The state legislature appropriated $1.5 million, and the construction was completed.
The first patients were admitted in June 1921. The facility was known as the American Legion Memorial Sanatorium.
Two years after opening, the hospital was leased by the United States Veterans Bureau. The federal government purchased the hospital in May 1926 for $1.18 million.
In 1952, the name changed to Veterans Administration Hospital in Kerrville. It is now officially called the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Further consideration may be given to a renaming of the facility to further identify and distinguish the 100-year-old facility.
The main six-story building of the Kerrville VA was constructed in 1947. It was considered a general hospital until the 1990s. The opening of the Audie Murphy VA Medical Center in San Antonio pulled resources from Kerrville. But the Kerrville VA is not closed and does offer primary care and some specialty care to more than 5,000 local veterans.
At one time, it was common to have residences and other associated buildings on a hospital campus. Several vacant buildings still remain at the Kerrville VA. The VA recently posted an announcement about the future of these buildings.
It describes local interest, “...in the National Historic Preservation Act Section 106 consultation regarding the proposed demolition of Buildings 32, 49, 50, 51, 85, 87 and 88 of the Kerrville VA Medical Center (VAMC). The Kerrville VAMC will host a consultation meeting on Oct. 29, 2019, to allow Consulting Parties to view the buildings and ask questions regarding their condition; review past efforts to re-utilize the buildings; and discuss measures to resolve adverse effects to the VAMC Kerrville Historic District.”
The VA contact for the consultation meeting is Mathew Duncan, industrial hygienist, at mathew.duncan@va.gov.
The meeting will begin with a tour at 9:45 a.m. and can also be accessed via webinar.
Gary Noller is commander of the Cpl. Jacob C. Leicht AMVETS Post 1000 in Kerrville. He can be reached at gnoller@aol.com.
