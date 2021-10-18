I have been in beautiful Kerrville now for almost 40 years. I’m not quite sure how my dear mother found this little town with virtually a spectacular view no matter where you’re standing. Three generations (of my family) have been born here. It’s a great place to raise your family, grandchildren and so on. (...)
When I was growing up here, we had two different places to go roller skating for the younger generation and real family fun. What I am getting at is, our youth desperately need a place like a YMCA, somewhere they can go and belong to.
