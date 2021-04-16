We were touched this evening (Thursday, April 15) when, after an excellent dinner at the Cowboy Steak House restaurant in Kerrville, we were informed by our amiable waitress that a “young couple” had already paid for our meal. Since they had already left, there was no way to thank them directly. Perhaps they will read here of our appreciation of their kindness.
To paraphrase the words of a much loved, pointy-eared alien from the planet Vulcan, “Live long and prosper.”
