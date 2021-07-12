On June 13, I arrived at Flat Rock Lake Park to proceed (to) the dog park, but I found a chain with a padlock closing the gate to the entrance. It was to be closed for a week until the 19th.
The archaeological society (...) requested out-of-town visitors be able to camp within the park. This meant none of the county’s tax-paying residents could go to the park to run, walk, fish or picnic with their families.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
