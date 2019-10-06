Local Republican group has been hijacked by angry voices
Based on letters to the editor, the local Republican Party has been hijacked by the angry voices of a handful of people. All that is good and Holy is contained in their belief system, while those that disagree are evil and the enemy. This includes other Republicans who don’t toe the party line as they see it.
Over the years they have drowned out the voices of the majority: the rational and calm who can deal with factual information without lashing out spreading fear. As long as you sit silent, the fringes will think that they are in the mainstream and represent the thoughts of others. They will attack you, but there is strength in numbers.
Here are some articles about conspiracy theorists. Be aware that this disorder of thinking affects liberals and conservatives as well as the non political.”Secrets and lies: The Psychology of Conspiracy Theories.” Douglas 11-24-17 in Science Nordic.”Profiling a Conspiracy Theorist: Why Some People Believe.” Hart 9-26-18 in Human Nature.”Yes, Conspiracy Theorists’ Brains Really are Different.” Hoyt 10-30-17 in How Stuff Works. “Inside the Mind of a Conspiracy Theorist.” Kay 9-24-10 in National Post5 “Reasons Why People Believe in Conspiracy Theories.” Parvez 3-8-16 in Psych Mechanics.And of course there are those who don’t believe but simply are manipulating others, Read the articles and draw your own conclusions.
Gene Shelton, Kerrville
We are lucky to have a flourishing local arts community
Following a memorable meal at the Cailloux Theater, I attended opening night of “Our Town, by American playwright Thornton Wilder at VK Garage Theater” next door. It’s hard to imagine an 81-year-old production speaking so well to timeless issues of life and death. The Pulitzer Prize it won in 1938 was well deserved. Get your ticket now, and you’ll enjoy a real winner. Even if you have seen the play many times in the past.
How fortunate we are to have such excellent local acting talent in Kerrville. Thanks to major foundation support, widespread sponsors and attendees, the visual and performing arts abound here in our town.
Bill Muldoon, Kerrville
(3) comments
Gene I agree that our local Republican Party has been hijacked, but not by angry people focused on politics. Our local Republican Party has been hijacked by calm, cool, collected businessmen who use the local Republican Party as a vehicle to implant political candidates who will be compliant with their business plan. The hijackers are not conservative or liberal, and really do not have any political ideology, except for the quest of extracting more cash and resources from the system. How else do can you explain the election of tax and spend politicians, look-the-other-way law enforcement and obedient judges in town and county that consistently votes 76-81% Republican? Steve Lehman and other LTE writers do not wield any power, or prop up any candidates. The political power lies with the Mosty / MacDonald faction and their cohorts. The Republican Party is just the chosen vehicle, as the local Democrats are unable to even filed a candidate, much less comprehend how to win locally.
Money has always controlled and probably always will. That is old news. And money is apolitical, as you point out, backing people who can provide even more money. I am talking about the people that are so suffused with rage that they blindly lash out. Their minds are so clouded with fear and anger that their ability to comprehend the written word is seriously compromised, much less their ability to think logically. And of course these people are constantly manipulated by the powers that be as they are easy marks. Gene
Mr. Muldoon, You are absolutely right. I have never been much of a play goer, but I have been blown away by some of the local talent. We also have a large group of talented musicians. Gene
