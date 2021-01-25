Fredericksburg is a hub while Kerrville seems to be a dub!! OK, you who proclaim to be “ health professionals,” WHO screwed up, and WHO is big enough to fess up. Counties around us have vaccines for their seniors, and I don’t know if all the front line workers and nursing home residents and caretakers have been taken care of. It’s time for the buck to stop!! Someone either isn’t doing their job or not doing it well. It is time for the citizens of Kerr County to have real answers. Maybe someone’s head needs to roll. If this is too big for them to handle, perhaps we can hire someone from one of the counties that got the job done. Seems like the local newspaper could get some answers.
Charles Motheral, Kerrville
