Tuesday’s edition of The Kerrville Daily Times was a celebration of community achievement in many ways, but most importantly when it comes to education.
The Kerrville Independent School District broke ground Monday — officially, although the project is already underway — on the new Hal Peterson Middle School campus, which marked the first time the school district has constructed a middle school. The significance of this event was not lost on the KISD Board of Trustees, including Board President Curtis Finley.
“A groundbreaking is defined by something as innovative, pioneering and has never been done before,” Finley said. “That’s what is happening right here.”
What happened on Monday demonstrated that KISD is delivering on its promises to the community in the wake of passage of an $89 million bond measure — most of it earmarked for the construction of the new Peterson campus.
While the district was preparing for this event, Tivy High School’s band was in Converse last weekend finishing third in a regional qualifier for Texas’ University Interscholastic League Marching Band Championships. The band will compete on Monday afternoon in the state championships at the Alamodome in San Antonio. It is the first time since 1981 the Tivy band has advanced this far in the state competition.
This is another example of the good things happening in our schools, because it took a quartet of KISD teachers to bring the band together to perform at one of the highest levels in the state — that says something about our community’s commitment to music and the arts. Just getting to the state championships is a tribute to the hard work the students have put in for nearly a year to get their field show ready, and it couldn’t happen without the support of parents and volunteers.
However, the musical work of teachers Roxanne Vickers, Tyler McLendon, Erica Garcia and Nick Rodriguez is truly to be admired. Not only do these teachers spend their time teaching our children, but they also sacrifice countless hours of personal time to ensure the best possible experience for the members of the band. That’s something to be admired.
Finally, we’d be remiss not to mention the achievements of Harper volleyball coach Gina Lumpkins, who has helped guide the Longhorns to eight consecutive district titles and an 85-0 record in district play. It was also her 500th career victory.
The true sign of Lumpkins’ achievement on Tuesday night wasn’t on the court but it was off it when a number of former players came out to give her a hug and to congratulate her for the job she’s done building the program.
Lumpkins gave the credit to her players, her assistant coaches, the school administration and the community for the achievements, but it’s clear we are a better place because of the commitment to education and because of the fine teachers who work hard every day to make this a better place to call home.
