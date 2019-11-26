Thank you, Times Editorial Board, for calling out the county commissioners court on the animal control meeting. What should have been an opportunity to gather meaningful input was turned into a poorly executed session of doubling down on a bad decision. Until our elected officials realize that they are accountable for their decisions and face the consequences they will continue to be held in low regard. To state that this issue has caused county employees to have to answer emails is ridiculous. I believe that our county employees are dedicated hard working members of our community who deserve to be treated with respect. Perhaps it was the commissioners themselves who didn’t like having to read and respond to the additional emails. I learned early on that when you find yourself in a hole the best way out is to stop digging. It seems our commissioners enjoy holding the shovel too much to do so.
Stephen Boynton, Kerrville
Mr. Boynton, I agree, but I believe Kerr County history and local political culture is the root of the problem, and this culture is responsible for the perceived arrogance of CC. Kerr County, and our judicial districts are controlled 100% by Republicans candidates. There is an unspoken, but universally recognized rule that mandates local Republican organizations never criticize the Bosses or their minions. Our many Republican Organizations, to include Kerr County Republican Party, Hill County Republican Club, Republican Women of Kerr County.…etc., are essentially social clubs, but they control quite a few votes. For purposes of self-preservation, these groups have perfected a condition of “situational autism”, where they go into a blackout trance when their elected officials engage in corruption or even simple failures in day to day governance. This survival oriented, learned behavior has led to Kerr’s blood curdling history and reputation as a horribly corrupt County. Kerr currently holds the record as the most corrupt county in 21st Century Texas, measured by felony arrest of elected officials and their lieutenants all of whom where “Boss-Backed”. The difference today is CC is being materially challenged for the 1st time in the history of the county. Hopefully, this new scrutiny will create more distance and detrition between local Republican groups and the Bosses, and our good Republican common folk will start to speak up and take care of business.
