I am extremely disappointed that an educated person such as Fred Gamble would so misrepresent HB 3979, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in June of this year. That law prevents the teaching of Marxist-inspired Critical Race Theory, while ensuring American and Texas history are taught fully and in the context of the times in which the events occurred. That does not seem like burying history to me. I would talk to the teacher’s unions and school boards if you have a problem with the amount of time spent on history and civics.
CRT is the anti-American supposition that America was founded by racists for the purpose of subjugating the Black race through law and culture. This is a lie, repeated often by the left. Slavery was common all over the world during the colonization and founding of America. England ended slavery only 32 years before we did. The writers of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution understood ending slavery would be a long, slow, legal process. Slavery still exists today, in many forms, all over the world. Context is important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.