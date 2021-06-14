Since all of us who purchase gasoline, we contribute a good portion of the price of gasoline as road tax. I have noticed and too often hit the terrible bump on the west lane right across from Walmart on Junction Highway. Additionally, the damage done to the intersection of Junction Highway and Guadalupe Street had never been properly re-paved after some construction at one of the corners. I think that the city of Kerrville should get after the highway department, who, by the way, has offices inside the city limits, to get these areas properly repaired.
John Romero, Ingram
