“When The Cure Was Worse” by John Moore brought back many childhood memories. I would like to add two medicines used in the Deep South: 1) castor oil mixed with orange juice (I couldn’t drink orange juice for years afterward.) and 2) Hadacol, though this was an adult favorite medicine, I think it was for the alcohol content.
Mary Etheredge, Kerrville
