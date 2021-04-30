Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.