It’s summer, and once again, this fine town is lacking in things to do to keep the kids out of the county hoosegows for getting in trouble — no bowling alley, no Putt-Putt golf within walking distance, no go-cart track or bumper boats, not even an arcade with foos-ball or video games, with a greasy spoon hamburger shack to hang out at. Nope, nothing.
So since none of that is ever going to happen in this town, how about a “City Sanctioned Funny Boat Race” down at the park? Make up some holiday to celebrate the founders of Kerrville, have a big ole grilled chicken dinner or barbecue cook-off and chili heartburn or homemade ice cream contest sponsored (locally) and have kids 17 old and younger register to enter and race in the funny boat race down at the river.
