The Kerrville stormwater runoff system seems to be planned to divert rain down streets to the neighborhoods below. There are two developments going on now where flooding will be exacerbated for downhill neighbors.
The enlargement of Trinity Baptist Church diverts water down a culvert into the Culberson and Harper streets intersection, and then it rushes down to Town Creek. The Los Cedros neighborhood already sends rain into a culvert that dumps out at the intersection of Bluebonnet Street and Red Bud Lane. A heavy rain washes onto yards of folks below.
