Senate Bill 8, commonly referred to as the Texas abortion ban, effective Sept. 1, allows private citizens to take civil action against any woman seeking an abortion and any person helping any woman to obtain an abortion. Private citizens are not required to show any connection to those they name in the civil suit. This portion of the bill is referred to as “abortion bounty hunter” law.
I’m a 70-year-old native Texan, direct descendant of Sam Houston, mother, grandmother, caregiver of the father of my daughters — my companion for almost 45 years — and a military veteran of the Vietnam-era physician draft. I’ve been abandoned by the state of Texas in all the roles of my life. (...) Texas has failed to protect me and my family. (...)
The action of the 2021 Texas legislature (...) (is) of greatest offense to me as a woman, a mother of reproductive daughters and a grandmother. (SB8, referred to as the ) “abortion bounty hunter” (law,) is now a legislature-legitimized, stranger-on-stranger, legally condoned activity.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
