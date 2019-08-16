The results, as of Friday, are in on a poll released on The Times’ website asking people about a gun control issue.
We asked this question on Aug. 4: “In the wake of mass shootings such as Sunday’s incident in Dayton, Ohio, and the shooting in El Paso on Saturday, do you support a ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines?”
Here’s a breakdown of the poll results:
49.2%
voted for a ban on high-capacity magazines.
50.8%
voted against a ban on high-capacity magazines.
Although poll results were neck and neck, comments at dailytimes.com and at The Times’ Facebook page were overwhelmingly opposed to such a ban.
