The results, as of Friday, are in on a poll released on The Times’ website asking people about a gun control issue. 

We asked this question on Aug. 4: “In the wake of mass shootings such as Sunday’s incident in Dayton, Ohio, and the shooting in El Paso on Saturday, do you support a ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines?” 

Here’s a breakdown of the poll results: 

49.2%

voted for a ban on high-capacity magazines.

50.8%

voted against a ban on high-capacity magazines.

Although poll results were neck and neck, comments at dailytimes.com and at The Times’ Facebook page were overwhelmingly opposed to such a ban. 

Here’s a sampling of your online comments:

“What law-abiding citizen NEEDS high capacity ammunition magazines.” 

—Christine Lockwood via facebook.com

“We should limit car speed to 55 too. You know, to keep that one person from breaking the law by speeding, even if the rest of us never will.”

—Bryan LeMeilleur via facebook.com

“I can load and unload pretty fast so banning high capacity is pointless.”

—Jamie Carlile via facebook.com

“We’ve had guns in this country for well over 200 years and only started having big issues in the last 20-30 years. Seems like a generational problem and not a gun problem.” 

—Garrett Brown via facebook.com

“There are hundreds of millions of these magazines in the wild today, and only the gun ignorant think that a 10 vs 30 round magazine will make a single bit of difference.”

—kerrguy via dailytimes.com

