Down at the bottom of the list of departments and services for the proposed Public Safety Facility you will find the Information Technology Department. I’ll admit to not knowing much about police and fire department requirements (I try to avoid needing the services of either), but I do know quite a bit about IT.
I know that a well-functioning IT department is every bit as much of the critical infrastructure of a community as power, roads and water. And I know that IT has three characteristics they share with fire and police departments: They must be 100% available, 100% reliable and 100% secure. Doing so requires much of the same redundancy and hardening of supporting power and communication infrastructures.
