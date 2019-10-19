There seems to be nothing simple about the Kerr County Commissioner’s decision to close the county’s animal shelter on weekends, especially under the circumstances of the decision.
In a unanimous vote Wednesday — during a closed executive session — the commissioners decided to close the shelter on weekends. The county then released a late afternoon press statement that said the changes would be immediate. There was no public hearing on the matter, no time to discuss and the decision definitely blindsided many in the community.
The shelter’s new hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and closed on weekends.
First off, there was no reason that this should have been decided behind closed doors. The most troubling component of this decision is the weird rationalization that people will adopt more animals on a weekday then a weekend.
“Plus, the adjusted schedule will hopefully allow additional time for adoption events and educational activities,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Letz said.
That comment makes ZERO sense. Maybe the commissioners have forgotten that a lot of people have day jobs -- a lot running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The latest the shelter will stay open is now 6 p.m. Not a lot of time to go and see an animal, especially if you’re trying to marshal children into the minivan to make sure the dog or cat is compatible. Commissioners, however, continued to double down on this assessment.
“In effect, we’re reducing our operating costs and saving taxpayer funds, while also increasing public access. It’s a win-win,” agreed Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.
Again, another comment based on a strange rationalization. Here’s another scenario that commissioner’s should have considered: People won’t have time to see the animals, spend time with them, and adopt them on the most convenient day of the week — Saturday. That outcome could only lead to the shelter having to euthanize animals because not everyone can take a day off on a Tuesday to adopt a cat or a dog.
In fact, we view the decision as remarkably anti-family from the county.
Many in the community have already expressed their dismay and puzzlement at the decision.
We even posted a poll on Facebook, asking if commissioner’s made the right decision or if they should at least stay open on Saturdays, and the response was overwhelming — with 95.8% of 572 respondents saying keep it open on Saturday.
At the end, the county commissioners are wrong. They made a hasty and non-transparent decision and should reconsider. Many people here care about the welfare of animals, want to volunteer and want to ensure that the animals are cared for in a humane fashion.
What happened behind closed doors by our county commission, betrays those residents who are working for the betterment of our community, and they betrayed that with a precarious justification with no basis in fact or analysis.
If the county was going to close a day at the shelter, taken public input and then made a more informed decision. In turn, Judge Kelly was wrong because this is a lose-lose for the county of Kerr.
