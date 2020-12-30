Daily Times reported in Tuesday’s newspaper that 500 doses of Moderna vaccine has been administered to Peterson Health employees. Peterson does not know when second dose will arrive. Peterson has at least 1,000 employees.
Also, it was reported that during a commissioner’s court meeting on Monday that the vaccine will be offered in a three-phase plan: 1A Health care workers; 1B First responders; 1C Teachers and possibly people older than 65 with underlying health conditions.
During a meeting this week, a representative of the Las Vegas Sands casinos argued that Texas would be a great market for casino gaming, but the state also has some of the strictest gambling laws in the country. What do you think?
