Sarah Oates’ letter to the editor on March 5 disagrees that neither parents nor even a school board should decide what our children are exposed to in school, but she never specifies who is responsible. (...)
How does a parent monitor their child’s reading material if the child doesn’t bring it home? Pedophilia, homosexuality, racism and reverse racism, hatred of America and blatant fictitious history are being snuck into textbooks and children’s books every year.
