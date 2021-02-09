I recently joined the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department at the ripe old age of 63 years with no prior experience. It has given me a new appreciation and profound respect for the brave men and women who step up to protect their fellow citizens and their property. These everyday heroes invest significant time and risk their lives and health as they serve their community with no compensation other than an occasional heartfelt thank-you.
You might wonder why I joined the CPVFD, especially at the age of 63. Well, I was blessed with a successful career in the oil and gas industry that took me all over the world and allowed me to retire six years ago. I have since enjoyed traveling and home improvement projects. However, I wanted to give back and serve my local community, so I started building homes with Habitat for Humanity of Kerr County and became active within our church (Hosanna Lutheran) and its “Bread of Life” ministry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.