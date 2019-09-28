As part of our mission this Editorial Board takes the job of accountability seriously, but at the same time it’s important to recognize the work being done to make this community a better place.
Although it would be easy to say Kerrville has unique issues that should be handled a certain way, the city actually faces situations that challenge numerous cities, not just in Texas, but across the country. Many of those involve how we manage growth.
Some may argue for keeping Kerrville small and unchanged. The reality is, Kerrville is changing.
The Kerrville City Council has been tackling those issues, because it’s clear we’re headed someplace big, but it also has to keep with the spirit of what makes this place special. So, how do you do that?
It takes vision, leadership and a plan of work that goes beyond reacting to immediate problems. Good stewardship must both preserve what we are while maximizing our potential.
The example set by city leadership is to thoughtfully tackle growth, housing and quality of life. The adoption of the sign ordinance is a good example of the council, along with the city’s commissions, to come up with a plan that does not inhibit business, but also works to maintain the character of our community.
In addition to the sign ordinance, the council approved an ordinance that could fundamentally change the look and feel of the northwest section of the city near the Kerrville Sports Complex. Again, they looked at changing an ordinance that could enhance the quality of life of the community and the greater Hill Country region by making way for a planned development district that includes a variety of residential and commercial opportunities.
It’s hard to unpack all of what’s possible in this area wedged between Holdsworth Drive and Interstate 10, but it’s clear that the city thought carefully about the mixed use zoning that is incorporated into the plan.
Some questions posed at this week’s meeting on the topic asked relevant questions about drainage and impact on the river. We agree, we should be careful that the projects chosen for this area do not compromise the environment or place a burden on our city or its residents.
We will be watching closely to see how this develops, but for the time being, these are two positive signs of solid leadership from the council and a positive path forward for this city and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.