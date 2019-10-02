Once-a-year event deserves positive responses
As an Olympian and former triathlete, I felt compelled to respond to the negative letter from B. J. McCord relative to his “inconvenience” of the road closings for the recent triathlon.
First, this is a once a-year-event, plus the road closings are published in the newspaper a week ahead of the event. If you had something scheduled for that time, you could reschedule. Athletes come from all over for this event and other sporting events and are a benefit to the community.
What I find extremely offensive and insensitive is his referring to triathletes as “woosies” entering for a “consolation prize” There are no “consolation prizes; there is first, second and third. Evidently this individual has never done anything in the sporting world and has never experienced the sacrifices and challenges it takes to work towards being a high class athlete. Triathletes are not just young people; there are middle aged and seniors who take on this challenge, and to just finish is a great accomplishment.
B. J. McCord’s negative response and hostility toward the participants and any other events in our city is disgraceful, and speaks volumes. Shame on him!
Doreen Shann, Hunt
Good content on local events
Monday and Tuesday’s paper provided a one-two punch concerning local events and tourism — the first day amusing, the second gratifying. Rarely do I find letters amusing, but I chuckled at the writer complaining about “woosies” (whatever that is) and the “Hippie Festival” (their words, their quotes). The writer ends with “Leave Us Alone” (again, their quotes and caps). This writer has a bad case of “Hey, You Kids Get Off My Lawn” syndrome. Perhaps they don’t realize that it is money brought in to the community from elsewhere that helps to keep taxes low. Fortunately, my faith in Kerrville was restored in Tuesday’s paper, where you reported that 94% of those responding recognized the advantages of having events in the community that draw visitors and their credit cards. The writer from Monday is obviously and vehemently among the other 6%. Their loss.
Niel Powers, Kerrville
More local control of education may help solve literacy crisis
I was interested in reading Mindy Wendele’s article about the literacy crisis in America. If by literacy, one means the ability to read and write, then I have been concerned about that for many years.
When I began researching education reform in the mid 1990s, I read a quote from the National Review that revealed that in 1930, only three million Americans could not read. One million were white and two million were black. Most were over the age of 50 and had not gone to school. By 1990, 30-35 million could not read. Most of those had attended at least eight years of school and were under the age of 50.
Now Ms. Wendele tells us that even with all this “reform” and the massive amount of tax dollars we have poured into our education system, it can do no better than produce 35 million illiterate adults, and who knows how many illiterate children. This is a tragedy!
I do not believe we can blame the homeschool families for this. Conscientiously educated homeschool children are some of the best-educated people that I have met.
Perhaps it is time to cut the umbilical cord to Washington, D.C., and stop experimenting with our children, stop teaching to the test and go back to locally controlled schools where elected school boards actually ran our schools. That seems to have been far more successful than what is going on today.
Ann Skinner, Kerrville
Ms. Skinner, According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, the rate of illiteracy in the US in 1930 was 4.3% and in 1979 (the last year I found on this site), it was 0.6%. According to www.macrotrends.net/countries/USA/United-states/literacy-rate, it was 1% in 2018. Also go to https://ourworldindata.org/literacy.
The federal govt. has a very small role in education, and here in Tx. 90% of the control is in the hands of the Tx. Education Agency, and the remainder at the local level. The feds do fund special education, but have no real control over the educational methods used nor the outcomes. The remainder of federal money goes for transportation, medicaid, and social assistance programs. The feds also monitor civil rights compliance.
Its good to be careful about sites that report only raw numbers and not the rates. I would also be very careful about quoting the National Review. It is a right wing magazine, not a research organization, and has a long history of outright prevarication. By the same token, I would not quote a known left wing site either without first checking the data as best you can.
As to various roles in education, go to www.ericdigest.org/pre-927/state.htm. and www.therivardreporort.com/how-texas-spends-its-money-how-texas-gets-its-money.
The control of education by the feds is a myth that has been debunked repeatedly. So if you want to eliminate the role of govt. in education, then you need to get rid of the TEA.
As an aside, 8 of the top 10 performing states are blue states and use Common Core (developed by the states, not the Feds). The problem here in TX. is underfunding and the efforts of right wing organizations to replace science with religion and text books with bibles. Gene
