It appears to me that the current leaders in control of transforming the city of Kerrville have their own private agendas. The members of the city council, as I recall, either work in or are associated with real estate. I have not read anything about a possible “conflict of interest” but I suppose that had already been discussed prior to the acceptance of the new housing addition. These individuals would naturally have an interest in the possibility of 500-plus homes that would require selling — and generating revenue. Insuring more opportunities for Realtors and real estate services.
The other leaders of the community (EIC and KCVT) have their own agendas pushing for new businesses and homes for the incoming masses of workers. Although there may not be an obvious monetary value, it will provide major accomplishment for personal resume’s and personnel records.
I am sure there will be future discussions by the above mentioned leaders to discuss retailers. A retailer that has not been mentioned would be the Sam’s Club wholesale store. I think it would surprise everyone to know how many people make the trip to San Antonio to purchase food items at a tremendous savings over the local stores.
Jim Bullock, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.