On Thursday, May 20, we laid my oldest sister, Dorothy Hewitt Paschal, longtime resident of Kerrville, to rest in Nichols Cemetery. I want to thank the officers who worked the funeral procession as well as the countless residents of Kerrville for showing your utmost respect during our time of sorrow. The officers exemplified the word “ professionalism “ in the manner they conducted themselves and taking authority over the situation at hand.
Unfortunately, not all residents showed respect for the departed. There were two incidents on the way to the cemetery that required immediate response.
