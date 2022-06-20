Many of us saw on the news pictures of environmental disaster this week from Yellowstone. If you watch nature shows, you have heard the alarming news of peril for environments and species. There are 12,000 species in decline across the country. There are species found right here in the Hill Country that are endangered
In particular, America’s fish and wildlife are in decline. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act will invest in efforts to restore wildlife habitat such as grasslands, prairies, forests and rivers. If we don’t become more proactive, we will continue to bleed funds just trying to respond to the disasters after they happen.
