This is in response to Kurt Dusseldorf’s letter to the editor “Help fight the heat at the local grocery store” in the Tuesday Edition of The Kerrville Daily Times.
It amazes me that liberals still think that further reducing emissions in the U.S. is going to make a significant difference. Any reduction will only impact the world by less than 1%. China and India are two of the biggest polluters on the planet, yet the liberals continue to buy solar panels, wind turbine blades, batteries, etc. that are built using coal powered plants. And China is fast tracking the construction of more coal powered plants as we speak.
