Once again, liberals are on the wrong side of history. Ironically, the same people who scream “My body, my choice” want the federal government, not the states, to make that choice. Ironically, the same party that lobbies against the death penalty for rapists, pedophiles and murderers thinks nothing of killing 63 million babies since 1973. They scream “my body, my choice,” when they want to end a life but insist that everyone get vaccinated, whether they want to or not.
For those of you who don’t know what I’m talking about, a Supreme Court staffer, who will soon be in prison for breaking the law, leaked a draft opinion of Roe v. Wade that indicated the Court may overturn the 1973 decision. Never mind that the decision was unconstitutional when made in 1973. Never mind that the federal government has no constitutional authority to rule either way on a decision that should be more than just a matter of convenience. (...)
