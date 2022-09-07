We should all be proud and thankful for the leadership of Ingram Independent School District for allowing the county to lease the old administration building for its West Kerr County Annex. It will house the Precinct 4 constable, justice of the peace, county tax personnel and deputies working in the area.
This is a win for all taxpayers, as it will eliminate the need to build a $4 to $5 million facility, which is part of a $13.68 million bond proposition A that will be on the November ballot.
