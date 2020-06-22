Well, it’s happening again. In 2018 and ’19, the mainstream media, liberal groups and individuals did their best to have Sean Hannity removed from Fox News for his conservative viewpoint. They did so by spinning his words in a negative light and trying to stop companies from running ads on his program.
The exact same thing is happening now with Kerr County Commissioner and radio personality Harley Belew. The Kerrville Daily Times, change.org and Marcus Goodyear are attempting to silence the commissioner’s conservative voice.
The campaign against Hannity failed. I’m hoping Belew will weather the storm as well. We’re with you Harley.
Michael Buchanan, Kerrville
